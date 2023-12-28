Business
jobs Jan 4

4 in-demand side hustles for 2024—one pays as much as $150 per hour

If you’re one of the many Americans considering another source of income this year, consider offering your services as a house helper or local tour guide.

Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us