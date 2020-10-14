After ‘SNL' Skit, Sam Adams Maker Is Laughing All the Way to the Bank

Covid mask under his chin, Celtics jersey snug under a flannel and work coat, a “real Bostonian” going by "Sean S." takes a sip of Sam Adam’s newest fall style, Jack-O Pumpkin Ale, and immediately spits it back into the glass. “Jesus Christ. What the (expletive) is that?”

NBC's "Saturday Night Live" poked fun at Boston Beer’s flagship brand and new fall style on Saturday, much to the surprise of Sam Adams maker Boston Beer Co.

But Boston Beer (NYSE: SAM) is laughing all the way to the bank. Sales of the fall style are up 229% compared to sales of last year’s fall overlay style, the company said, citing data-analytics firm IRI.

Read more in the Boston Business Journal.