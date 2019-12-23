Amazon

Amazon Under Fire for Injuries at Fall River Warehouse

A report showed workers there are seriously injured at a rate that is almost three times the industry average

By Greg Ryan for the Boston Business Journal

004 amazon politica shutterstock_371901148
SHUTTERSTOCK

Massachusetts politicians are demanding answers from Amazon.com Inc. after a report showed workers at the tech giant’s Fall River warehouse are seriously injured at a rate that is almost three times the industry average.

U.S. Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey and U.S. Rep. Joe Kennedy, whose district includes Fall River, sent a letter to Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos inquiring about the injuries at the facility. The letter, sent Friday, was prompted by a recent investigation from The Center for Investigative Reporting that found high rates of worker injuries at Amazon warehouses across the U.S., using Occupational Safety and Health Administration data.

The OSHA records list more than 120 entries for injuries at the Fall River site in 2018, including concussions, back sprains, smashed fingers and lacerations. More than a quarter of the entries are from November and December, the busy season around Thanksgiving and Christmas.

For more on this story, go to the Boston Business Journal.

AmazonFall River
