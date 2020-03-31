Technology

Apple May Postpone September Release of New iPhone

Silicon Valley giant fears consumers will not be ready to buy the $1,000 device in a slumping economy

By Stephen Ellison

Getty Images

Apple is considering postponing the September release of its new 5G-enabled iPhone over concerns consumers would be less inclined to buy it in the slumping economy caused by the coronavirus pandemic, according to a report from Business Insider.

The Cupertino-based tech giant indicated it's worried "the current situation would significantly lower consumer appetite to upgrade their phones," Business Insider reported, citing a Nikkei Asian Review report last week.

The company told Reuters its supply chain will recover in time to produce the new iPhone, but the demand likely won't be there, Business Insider said.

Business

Economy 39 mins ago

Asian Shares Skid on Virus Worries, Bleak BOJ Survey

General Electric 5 hours ago

Workers Protest for Safe Working Conditions at GE Aviation Plant

The new iPhone could cost about $1,000.

On March 16, Apple closed all its stores outside China for a period of two weeks. It was unclear if the timeline on those closures would be extended.

In February, Apple warned investors that the virus outbreak that started in China would cut production and sales of iPhones.

This article tagged under:

TechnologycoronavirusAppleiPhone
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video NBC10 Boston Digital Originals Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us