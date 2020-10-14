Millennials

Boston, Cambridge Ranked Among Top Cities for Millennials

The rankings were based on various factors within different cities

By Kaleel Weatherly

Getty Images

Millennials represent the largest segment of the U.S. workforce, as well as a growing part of the Boston area's population.

As these young professionals access where they might want to build a career and a life away from the office, a number of factors can shape their decisions. If you're one of those young workers perhaps looking to take your talents to a new city, here's some research that might help you find the city that's best for you.

A ranking from Pittsburgh-based research group Niche looked the most recently available information across a number a categories and has produced what Niche calls the Best Cities for Young Professionals in America.

Among the factors considered in the ranking are local public schools, crime, housing, nightlife, diversity, jobs, weather, cost of living, outdoor activities and commuting.

Read more in the Boston Business Journal.

More Business Headlines

food & drink Oct 7

Ruby Tuesday Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

Boston Business Journal Oct 7

Here's How Much Revenue the Red Sox Lost on Game Days With Empty Stands

Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

MillennialsBOSTONfoodCambridgelifestyle
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us