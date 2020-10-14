Boston, Cambridge Ranked Among Top Cities for Millennials

Millennials represent the largest segment of the U.S. workforce, as well as a growing part of the Boston area's population.

As these young professionals access where they might want to build a career and a life away from the office, a number of factors can shape their decisions. If you're one of those young workers perhaps looking to take your talents to a new city, here's some research that might help you find the city that's best for you.

A ranking from Pittsburgh-based research group Niche looked the most recently available information across a number a categories and has produced what Niche calls the Best Cities for Young Professionals in America.

Among the factors considered in the ranking are local public schools, crime, housing, nightlife, diversity, jobs, weather, cost of living, outdoor activities and commuting.

Read more in the Boston Business Journal.