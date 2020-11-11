Boston's Real Estate Industry Sees Greater Predictability Under President-Elect Biden

David Begelfer, principal of CRE Strategic Advisors, says the local commercial real estate industry is “fairly optimistic” about the projected Biden/Harris administration.
“The likelihood of another stimulus bill, a clear and rational Covid response, and a long-overdue infrastructure bill will all bring investment and predictability to the markets.
The likelihood of a tax increase and the loss of the carried interest deduction is "small,” said Begelfer, who is also the former CEO of NAIOP Massachusetts.
