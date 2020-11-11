BOSTON

Boston's Real Estate Industry Sees Greater Predictability Under President-Elect Biden

Many believe Boston’s commercial real estate industry will recover more quickly than previously expected

NBC10

David Begelfer, principal of CRE Strategic Advisors, says the local commercial real estate industry is “fairly optimistic” about the projected Biden/Harris administration.

“The likelihood of another stimulus bill, a clear and rational Covid response, and a long-overdue infrastructure bill will all bring investment and predictability to the markets.

The likelihood of a tax increase and the loss of the carried interest deduction is "small,” said Begelfer, who is also the former CEO of NAIOP Massachusetts.

Read more at the Boston Business Journal.

