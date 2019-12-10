Do CEOs really make 100 times more than employees? They do at these companies

Last year, The Walt Disney Co. Chairman and CEO Robert A. Iger took home a paycheck that was anything but Mickey Mouse. Iger's total compensation for 2018 was a breathtaking $65,645,214.

The pay of a median The Walt Disney Co. employee, on the other hand (a full-time hourly worker at a Disney theme park who has been with the company for over four years) was $46,127.

That means the ratio of Iger's total annual compensation to the median Disney employee in 2018 was 1,424 to 1. (Iger's 2018 compensation got a huge boost because, as part of Disney's acquisition of 21st Century Fox, he received restricted stock awards valued at $26,340,682. Excluding those, Iger's total 2018 compensation was $39,322,124, or 852 times the pay of a median Disney employee.)

That's still a huge number. But across the country, numerous CEOs at many of the largest and best-known U.S. companies, such as at Ford Motor Co., AT&T, and United Parcel Service, were paid 100, 200, 300, 400, 500 or 600 times or more than their company's median employee in 2018.

