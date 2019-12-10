CEO Pay

Do CEOs really make 100 times more than employees? They do at these companies

Across the country, CEOs at many of the largest companies were paid as much as 600 times or more than their company's median employee

By David Allison and Eric Mandel

Generic Money
Bloomberg via Getty Images

Last year, The Walt Disney Co. Chairman and CEO Robert A. Iger took home a paycheck that was anything but Mickey Mouse. Iger's total compensation for 2018 was a breathtaking $65,645,214.

The pay of a median The Walt Disney Co. employee, on the other hand (a full-time hourly worker at a Disney theme park who has been with the company for over four years) was $46,127.

That means the ratio of Iger's total annual compensation to the median Disney employee in 2018 was 1,424 to 1. (Iger's 2018 compensation got a huge boost because, as part of Disney's acquisition of 21st Century Fox, he received restricted stock awards valued at $26,340,682. Excluding those, Iger's total 2018 compensation was $39,322,124, or 852 times the pay of a median Disney employee.)

That's still a huge number. But across the country, numerous CEOs at many of the largest and best-known U.S. companies, such as at Ford Motor Co., AT&T, and United Parcel Service, were paid 100, 200, 300, 400, 500 or 600 times or more than their company's median employee in 2018.

