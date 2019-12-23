DraftKings Inc. to Go Public as Part of Merger

DraftKings Inc. plans to become a public company as part of an agreement that also brings in another gambling tech firm under the Boston-based sports gaming and online betting company’s umbrella.

Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. has entered into the agreement with DraftKings, which is also combining with SBTech. Diamond Eagle is expected to change its name to DraftKings Inc. and stay on the Nasdaq stock exchange with a new ticker symbol.

DraftKings CEO and Co-Founder Jason Robins will run the combined company, which will be incorporated in Nevada as it remains headquartered in Boston. DraftKings currently has offices in San Francisco, New York, New Jersey and Las Vegas.

