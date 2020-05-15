GIPHY

Facebook to Acquire Popular GIF Platform GIPHY

GIPHY will become part of Instagram, the photo-sharing app owned by Facebook

Paper circles with the Facebook logo
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Facebook announced Friday that it has agreed to buy popular GIF platform GIPHY.

GIPHY will become part of Instagram, the photo-sharing app owned by Facebook. The acquisition was first reported by Axios.

"GIPHY, a leader in visual expression and creation, is joining the Facebook company today as part of the Instagram team," Vishal Shah, vice president of product for Instagram wrote in a blog post. "GIPHY makes everyday conversations more entertaining, and so we plan to further integrate their GIF library into Instagram and our other apps so that people can find just the right way to express themselves."

Business

Huawei 1 hour ago

U.S. Ramps Up Sanctions on Chinese Tech Giant Huawei

retail 3 hours ago

Retail Sales Plunge a Record 16.4% in April, Far Worse Than Predicted

Shah wrote that GIPHY would still be able to work with partners outside of Facebook.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

GIPHYFacebookInstagram
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBCLX Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us