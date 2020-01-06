DraftKings

Filing Shows DraftKings’ Net Loss Ballooned in First 9 Months of 2019

By Greg Ryan, Boston Business Journal Law and Money Reporter

David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via Getty Images, File

Through the first nine months of 2019, DraftKings Inc.'s net losses grew significantly over the prior year, according to the first detailed, public glimpse into the company's financials in a new securities filing related to its plan to go public.

The Boston-based fantasy sports and betting firm revealed Monday that it lost $114 million through Sept. 30. That's more than a 50 percent increase from the same period a year earlier, according to the filing.

During the first nine months of 2019, the company generated $192 million in revenue.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Boston Business Journal 31 mins ago

These Massachusetts Cities and Towns Have the Highest Tax Rates for 2020

unidentified woman 1 hour ago

Lost Elderly Woman Found in RI on New Year’s Remains Unidentified

Read more in the Boston Business Journal.

This article tagged under:

DraftKings
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video NBC10 Boston Digital Originals Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink Uniquely Boston Auto Scene
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us