Filing Shows DraftKings’ Net Loss Ballooned in First 9 Months of 2019

Through the first nine months of 2019, DraftKings Inc.'s net losses grew significantly over the prior year, according to the first detailed, public glimpse into the company's financials in a new securities filing related to its plan to go public.

The Boston-based fantasy sports and betting firm revealed Monday that it lost $114 million through Sept. 30. That's more than a 50 percent increase from the same period a year earlier, according to the filing.

During the first nine months of 2019, the company generated $192 million in revenue.

