Ghosn in Lebanon, Says He Left Japan Because of ‘Injustice’

He did not provide details on how he got out but promised to talk to reporters soon

By Sarah El Deeb

Nissan's former Chairman Carlos Ghosn says he is in Lebanon and has left Japan, where he faces a criminal trial.

Ghosn said in a statement through his representatives Tuesday that he was not fleeing justice, but instead seeking to avoid “injustice and political persecution.”

Ghosn was arrested in Japan about a year ago on various financial misconduct allegations and was out on bail, under conditions that did not allow travel abroad.

He has repeatedly asserted his innocence, saying authorities had trumped up charges to prevent a planned fuller merger between Nissan Motor Co. and alliance partner Renault SA.

