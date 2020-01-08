Free Commuter Newspaper Metro Boston Shuts Down After 19 Years

Metro Boston, the free daily newspaper launched in 2001, has shut down.

Last week, the New York Post reported that the newspaper's two sister publications — Metro New York and Metro Philadelphia — were sold to New York-based Schneps Media, and this week, Metro New York was merged with another free daily to form amNewYork Metro. Reached by phone today, Schneps COO Bob Bennett said he didn't know what the plan was for the Boston Metro.

But a voicemail message on a phone number for the paper's former advertising director, Susan Peiffer, said, "Unfortunately, Metro Boston has ceased its operations. We thank our readers, advertisers, partners and vendors for your years of loyalties." Peiffer, who now works for Schneps, declined to comment today when reached by email.

