Boston population

Greater Boston Has a People Problem

Massachusetts needs more people, but it’s losing a lot more residents to other states than it’s bringing in, according to new Census data

By Greg Ryan | Boston Business Journal

This Sept. 5, 2020, file photo shows downtown Boston.

Ever sit slumped behind your steering wheel, miserable in unmoving gridlock, staring ahead at an exit sign for a town whose real estate you could never afford, and think to yourself: You know what this place needs? More people.

No? Understandable. But from an economic perspective, more people is exactly what Massachusetts needs. And unfortunately for Greater Boston and Massachusetts as a whole, it’s losing a lot more residents to other states than it’s bringing in, as people head for warmer and cheaper locales, according to new U.S. Census Bureau data.

In 2018, looking just at people moving within the U.S., nearly 35,000 more people ditched Massachusetts than made a new home here. From 2010 to 2018, Massachusetts lost over 184,000 more residents to other parts of the U.S. than it picked up, based on annual estimates.

Things are getting worse.

Read more at the Boston Business Journal.

