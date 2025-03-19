10 fast-growing skills companies want to see on your resume: They're ‘the driving force behind hiring decisions'

In a tough job market, skills can help you differentiate yourself among candidates.

"Skills are increasingly becoming the driving force behind hiring decisions," says Andrew Seaman, LinkedIn news editor at large for jobs and career development, adding that "50% of hirers on LinkedIn are explicitly using skills data to fill their roles."

The site recently released its Skills on the Rise report, featuring 15 that are becoming more popular. LinkedIn measured popularity as a combination of people adding them to their individual profiles, how often they show up among those getting hired and how often they show up in job listings.

Here are LinkedIn's top 10 skills on the rise.

AI literacy Conflict mitigation Adaptability Process optimization Innovative thinking Public speaking Solution-based selling Customer engagement and support Stakeholder management Large Language Model (LLM) development and application

When it comes to AI-related skills like AI literacy and LLM development, "it's not surprising to me that these are the top skills that employers are looking for," says Gorick Ng, Harvard career advisor and creator of the "How To Say It" flashcard series for professional communication. "In the age of ChatGPT, Perplexity, Claude, all of these tools, leaders are increasingly asking themselves, 'how can I do more with less?'"

Employers are also regularly looking for people who've honed soft skills like conflict mitigation and stakeholder management to ensure strong relationships in the workplace. "If you're in a sales role, if you're in an internal education role, if you're working with customers, the ability to do effective public speaking is a skill that's really needed," says Angelina Darrisaw, a career coach and founder and CEO of C-Suite Coach, of another example.

In terms of making sure employers know you have these skills, remember to give examples of them on your resume and to list them on your LinkedIn. "LinkedIn members who list five or more skills on their profiles receive up to 5.6 times more profile views from recruiters," says Seaman.

Similarly, in the job interview, where prospective employers will be looking at soft skills in particular, "be prepared with examples of how you've implemented" adaptability, innovative thinking, and so on, he says.

