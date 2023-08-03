Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

10-year Treasury yield climbs as investors digest U.S. rating downgrade

By Samantha Subin,CNBC and Sophie Kiderlin,CNBC

Angela Weiss | AFP | Getty Images

Treasury yields popped on Thursday as investors assessed fresh economic data and continued to weigh Fitch's U.S. downgrade.

The 10-year Treasury was up about 12 basis points at 4.196%, trading around levels last seen in November 2022. The yield on the 2-year Treasury traded about 1 basis point higher at 4.898%.

Yields and prices move in opposite directions. One basis point equals 0.01%.

Investors considered what could be next for the U.S. economy as they weighed recent developments and key economic data.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Earlier this week, Fitch Ratings announced that it had downgraded the long-term foreign currency issuer default rating for the U.S. from AAA to AA+, citing "fiscal deterioration" and concerns about governance standards and growing general debt.

Investors also assessed a series of economic data prints that offered fresh hints about the state of the labor market and could inform the Federal Reserve's next interest rate decision. This included in-line jobless claims numbers and stronger-than-expected productivity data for the second quarter.

All this comes after Wednesday's stronger-than-expected ADP report and ahead of Friday's July jobs data.

Money Report

news 60 mins ago

Here's how much cash you may have in your home, thanks to new record high prices

news 1 hour ago

Trump to appeal ruling keeping Georgia DA on election case as indictment looms

Also on Thursday, the Bank of England announced a 25 basis point hike as it continues to battle persistently high inflation.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us