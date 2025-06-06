10-year Treasury yield dips ahead of May jobs data

Treasury yields eased Friday, as investors eagerly await May's nonfarm payrolls report for a health-check on the U.S. economy.
The 10-year Treasury yield moved 1 basis point lower to 4.379%. The 2-year yield was near-flat at 3.91%, while the 30-year bond yield was down 1 basis point at 4.87%.
One basis point equals 0.01%. Yields and prices move inversely in the bond market.
The latest snapshot from the U.S. labor market is due at 8:30 a.m. ET. Economists polled by Dow Jones have forecast an increase of 125,000 jobs on the month.
A miss would be the latest in a line of disappointing data, including higher-than-expected weekly unemployment claims and weaker services sector activity.
Data is being closely-monitored as markets assess the fallout from President Donald Trump's tariff policies, with growth forecast to slow sharply this year.