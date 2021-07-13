Money Report

Michigan

11. Michigan

By CNBC.com staff, CNBC

Economic Profile

Governor: Gretchen Whitmer, Democrat

Population: 9,966,555

GDP growth (Q1 2021): 7.6%

Unemployment rate (May 2021): 5%

Top corporate tax rate: 6%

Top individual income tax rate: 4.25%

Gasoline tax: 41.98 cents/gallon

Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aa1, stable/AA, negative

Major private employers: Ford Motor Co., The Dow Chemical Company

