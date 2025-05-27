Money Report

23andMe to delist from Nasdaq, deregister with SEC

By Ashley Capoot, CNBC

A sign is posted in front of the 23andMe headquarters in Sunnyvale, California, on Feb. 1, 2024.
Justin Sullivan | Getty Images

23andMe on Tuesday announced it will voluntarily delist from the Nasdaq and de-register with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, according to a release.

The move comes after Regeneron Pharmaceuticals said earlier this month that it will acquire "substantially all" of 23andMe's assets for $256 million.

The drugmaker came out on top following a bankruptcy auction for 23andMe, a once high-flying genetic testing company that filed for for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in March.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

Copyright CNBC

