Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

25. Madison Wealth Management

By ,CNBC

Madison Wealth Management

Madison Wealth Management, based in Cincinnati, OH, is ranked No. 25 on the 2023 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. This is the firm's first appearance on CNBC's FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $1.1B

Years in Business: 23

Accounts Under Management: 2,495

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 0

Principals:

James McDermott, Co-founder & President

Money Report

news 14 mins ago

Taiwan chip giant TSMC to invest up to $100 million in Arm IPO

news 41 mins ago

Russia's Putin praises Elon Musk as an ‘outstanding person' and ‘talented businessman'

Edward Kuresman, Chief Investment Officer & Managing Principal

Contact:

madisonadvisors.com

7755 Montgomery Road, Suite 510, Cincinnati, OH 45236

(513) 871-4555

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us