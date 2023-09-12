25. Madison Wealth Management

Madison Wealth Management, based in Cincinnati, OH, is ranked No. 25 on the 2023 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. This is the firm's first appearance on CNBC's FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $1.1B

Years in Business: 23

Accounts Under Management: 2,495

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 0

Principals:

James McDermott, Co-founder & President

Edward Kuresman, Chief Investment Officer & Managing Principal

Contact:

madisonadvisors.com

7755 Montgomery Road, Suite 510, Cincinnati, OH 45236

(513) 871-4555