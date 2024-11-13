3 new states passed paid sick leave for workers—here’s where employees get the benefit

The U.S. is one of few developed nations without federal laws that provide workers paid time off, and just over a dozen states have their own laws to offer paid sick leave.

But last week, Americans in more states – Alaska, Missouri and Nebraska – voted to pass new ballot measures that will bring paid sick leave requirements to their workplaces in 2025.

Prior to the November election, 15 states and Washington, D.C., had their own paid sick leave laws, as do a number of cities and localities across the country. Most private-sector workers get paid sick leave from their employer.

But even so, some 22% of U.S. workers are not entitled to sick pay as of 2024, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Low-wage workers in the bottom 10% of earners are least likely to have access to paid leave and are often women, people of color and caregivers. Just 38% of low-wage workers and about half of hospitality and food service workers get paid sick time, according to the Center for American Progress.

With new laws headed to states in the coming months, here's where workers workers are guaranteed a minimum amount of paid sick leave (though employers are able to offer more) now or in the near future.

Alaska

Beginning in July 2025, workers at businesses with 15 or more employees will be entitled to one hour of paid sick leave for every 30 hours worked, up to 56 hours (about seven full workdays) per year. Those at employers with fewer than 15 workers will get an hour of sick pay for every 30 hours worked, up to 40 hours in a year.

Arizona

At businesses with 15 or more employees, workers can accrue one hour of paid sick time for every 30 hours worked, up to 40 hours per year. At smaller businesses with fewer than 15 employees, workers can accrue an hour of paid sick time for every 30 hours worked, up to 24 hours a year, unless their employer allows more.

California

Workers are entitled to at least 40 hours, or five days, of paid sick leave per year.

Colorado

Workers are entitled to one hour of paid sick leave for every 30 hours worked up to a maximum of 48 hours per year.

Connecticut

Workers at businesses with 50 or more employees, primarily in retail and service occupations, get up to 40 hours of paid sick leave per year. Beginning January 2025, workers of nearly every occupation at businesses with at least 25 employees get 40 hours of paid sick leave a year.

Maryland

Workers at businesses with 15 or more employees accrue one hour of paid sick leave for every 30 hours worked.

Massachusetts

Workers accrue one hour of sick leave for every 30 hours worked, up to 40 hours per year.

Michigan

Workers at businesses with 50 or more employees can earn one hour of paid sick leave for every 35 hours worked, up to 40 hours per year.

Beginning February 2025, workers will accrue one hour of paid sick time for every 30 hours worked — up to 72 hours per year at businesses with 10 or more employees, and up to 40 hours per year at businesses with fewer than 10 employees. State lawmakers have introduced a bill to reduce the maximum amount of paid sick time at employers with fewer than 50 employees.

Minnesota

Workers earn one hour of sick pay for every 30 hours worked, up to 48 hours per year.

Missouri

Beginning in May 2025, most employers must provide one hour of paid sick leave for every 30 hours an employee works. Very small businesses with fewer than 15 employees must provide at least five paid sick days per year.

Nebraska

Beginning in October 2025, workers at employers with more than 20 employees can accrue and use up to 56 hours of paid sick time a year. Those at employers with fewer than 20 employees can accrue and use up to 40 hours of paid sick time a year.

New Jersey

Workers get one hour of sick leave for every 30 hours worked, up to 40 hours per year.

New Mexico

Workers get either 64 hours of paid sick leave at the beginning of the year, or one hour for every 30 hours worked throughout the year.

New York

Workers at businesses with 100 or more employees get up to 56 hours of paid sick leave per year. Workers at businesses with five to 99 employees get up to 40 hours of sick leave per year. Small businesses with four or fewer workers, earning a net income of $1 million or more, must provide up to 40 hours of paid sick leave per year; small businesses with a net income under $1 million must provide up to 40 hours of unpaid sick leave per year.

Oregon

Workers at businesses with 10 or more employees (six or more in Portland) get one hour of sick pay for every 30 hours worked, up to 40 hours per year. This may be accrued over time or offered at the beginning of the year.

Rhode Island

Full-time workers at businesses with 18 or more employees get up to 40 hours of paid sick leave per year.

Vermont

Workers get one hour of sick pay for every 52 hours worked, up to 40 hours per year.

Washington

Workers get one hour of paid sick leave for every 40 hours worked.

Washington, D.C.

Workers at employers with 100 or more employees get one hour of paid sick time for every 37 hours worked, up to seven days of sick leave per year. Those at employers with 25 to 99 employees, or tipped restaurant or bar workers, get one hour of sick pay for every 43 hours worked, up to five days of sick leave per year. At workplaces with one to 24 employees, workers get one hour of sick pay for every 87 hours worked, up to three days of sick leave per year.

