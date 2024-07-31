3 ‘path of totality' solar eclipse cruises will set sail in 2026 from Boston, Portugal and the UK

Holland America Line is offering travelers the chance to sail along the path of the 2026 total solar eclipse.

The cruise line is offering three trips that will put the ships in the "path of totality," including one round-trip from Boston. That trip will depart on a 35-day Voyage of the Vikings: Solar Eclipse on July 18, 2026.

The 28-day Scandinavian Solar Eclipse trip starts on July 25, and departs from Dover, England, or Rotterdam with stops in Greenland and Scotland. The 13-day Mediterranean Solar Eclipse trip has an overnight stop in Barcelona and departs from Portugal on August 9.

The Voyage of the Vikings includes stops in Greenland, the Netherlands, Ireland, and Iceland. Travelers will see the solar eclipse off the western coast of Iceland before returning to the U.S.

Guests on the Scandinavian Solar Eclipse trip will have stops in Norway, Iceland, and more. They will view the eclipse off Iceland's northwest coast.

The Mediterranean Solar Eclipse will travel to France, Italy, Montenegro, Spain, and more. Guests will get to enjoy the eclipse off the Spanish coast.

In addition to what might be considered a once-in-a-lifetime experience, the cruises will also feature activities like lectures and scientific specialists. Guests will be provided with eclipse glasses.

The expected August 12, 2026, eclipse is a total solar eclipse that will pass over the Arctic Ocean, Greenland, Iceland, the Atlantic Ocean, Portugal, and northern Spain, according to the National Solar Observatory.

While interested travelers will be able to book starting July 31, prices have not yet been announced.

