36. Van Hulzen Asset Management

Van Hulzen Asset Management, based in El Dorado Hills, CA, is ranked No. 36 on the 2023 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. This is the firm's first appearance on CNBC's FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $1.4B (AccuPoint Solutions)

Years in Business: 22 (AccuPoint Solutions)

Accounts Under Management: 2,222 (AccuPoint Solutions)

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 0

Principals:

Craig Van Hulzen, Chief Investment Officer & Executive Chairman

Brad Nicholson, President

Contact:

vanhulzenadvisors.com

4370 Town Center Boulevard, Suite 220, El Dorado Hills, CA 95762

(916) 608-4284