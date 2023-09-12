Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

36. Van Hulzen Asset Management

By ,CNBC

Van Hulzen Asset Management

Van Hulzen Asset Management, based in El Dorado Hills, CA, is ranked No. 36 on the 2023 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. This is the firm's first appearance on CNBC's FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $1.4B (AccuPoint Solutions)

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are

Years in Business: 22 (AccuPoint Solutions)

Accounts Under Management: 2,222 (AccuPoint Solutions)

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 0

Principals:

Craig Van Hulzen, Chief Investment Officer & Executive Chairman

Money Report

news 30 mins ago

Austin reaffirms U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific, says region is ‘more prosperous when we work together'

news 2 hours ago

This is the No. 1 mistake people make when texting, etiquette expert says

Brad Nicholson, President

Contact:

vanhulzenadvisors.com

4370 Town Center Boulevard, Suite 220, El Dorado Hills, CA 95762

(916) 608-4284

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us