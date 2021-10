Azzad Asset Management, based in Falls Church, VA, is ranked No. 39 on the 2021 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. This is the firm's first appearance on CNBC's FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $1.3B

Years in Business: 24

Accounts Under Management: 2,990

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 0

Principals:

Bashar Qasem, President & Chief Executive Officer

Jamal Elbarmil, Vice President

Contact:

azzadasset.com

3141 Fairview Park Drive, Suite 355, Falls Church, VA 22042

(888) 862-9923