4 Common Issues You May Have at Work, and 4 Books That Could Help, According to a Career Coach

If you're currently in a transition period in your career, a good book may help you determine your next steps.

2022 has been a unique year for workers and job seekers alike. There are currently over 11 million job openings in the U.S., according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, and approximately 4 million people are quitting their jobs each month. This has given employees the advantage in areas like salary negotiation, benefits and PTO.

No matter what stage of your career you're in, self-help books can be a great guide to discovering yourself, finding your purpose, and navigating tough decisions.

CNBC Make It spoke with Joyce Guan West, career coach and founder of career services business, Coaching with Empathy, to find her book recommendations for four different scenarios in your career.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

What to read if: You're unpassionate about your current role and feel bored at work

Book: Designing Your Work Life: How to Thrive and Change and Find Happiness at Work

By Bill Burnett and Dave Evans

In "Designing Your Work Life," authors Bill Burnett and Dave Evans help people who are disengaged in their roles to find meaning and purpose. By teaching readers about "design thinking," described as exercising curiosity, reframing, radical collaboration and awareness, employees are able to transform their outlook and experience at work.

Released in 2020, "Designing Your Work Life" is the sequel to the pair's first book, "Designing Your Life," which teaches people how to craft a fulfilling life and became a #1 New York Times Bestseller.

What to read if: You're having a tough time negotiating your salary and advocating for yourself

Book: Never Split The Difference: Negotiating As If Your Life Depended On It

By Chris Voss and Tahl Raz

Written by a former hostage negotiator for the Federal Bureau of Investigation, "Never Split The Difference" provides readers with the skills Voss used during his career to be successful. The book explains nine strategies to help readers become more convincing and compelling.

"This book is great for understanding how to have influence and get what you want in general too, not just salary negotiation," West tells CNBC Make It.

Shortly after its publishing in 2016, this negotiation guide became a Wall Street Journal Bestseller

What to read if: You're starting a new job and could use a little help adjusting

Book: The First 90 Days, Updated and Expanded: Proven Strategies for Getting Up to Speed Faster and Smarter

By: Michael D. Watkins

"The First 90 Days" by Michael D. Watkins is a great tool for new hires dealing with anxiety around their new roles. Watkins, an expert on leadership in the workplace and negotiation, walks readers through creating 30, 60 and 90-day plans to get them up to speed on their new roles as quickly as possible.

According to Harvard Business Review, this book is useful in a variety of different situations.

"Whether you're starting a new job, being promoted from within, or embarking on an overseas assignment, this is the guide you'll need to succeed in your first 90 days — and beyond," they said on their website.

What to read if: You've given up your 9-to-5 to pursue entrepreneurship

Book: We Should All Be Millionaires: A Woman's Guide to Earning More, Building Wealth, and Gaining Economic Power

By: Rachel Rodgers

"We Should All Be Millionaires" is a collection of lessons author Rachel Rodgers has learned on her journey to wealth. As a Black woman, mother, lawyer and entrepreneur, Rodgers shares the truth, and lies, about being a self-made millionaire, and shares tactics people can use immediately to grow their bank accounts.

This book also helps readers change their attitude about money and empowers underserved communities to thrive instead of survive.

Check out:

3 LinkedIn creators share their best career advice for recent graduates: 'Be a combo specialist'

'Queer Eye's Karamo Brown on the morning routines that keep him motivated

The one thing this 30-year-old business owner says any entrepreneur should splurge on

Sign up now: Get smarter about your money and career with our weekly newsletter