Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Thursday

By Mike Calia,CNBC

Brendan McDermid | Reuters

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:

1. Stocks in a funk

Wednesday was mixed for stocks. The Dow finished slightly higher, and the Nasdaq slid slightly. The S&P also fell, extending its losing streak to five days. Investors are weighing the odds of a recession as the Federal Reserve continues to raise interest rates in its bid to cool off decades-high inflation. Despite some recent signs of progress on that front, the economy continues to hum along, adding jobs at a decent clip, with wages rising somewhat as well. Markets will digest the latest weekly jobless claims report before the bell Thursday, while Costco and Broadcom are set to report earnings after the bell. Read live markets updates here.

2. Tech giants split cloud contract

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Aerial view of the Pentagon building photographed on Sept. 24, 2017.
Bill Clark | CQ-Roll Call Group | Getty Images
Aerial view of the Pentagon building photographed on Sept. 24, 2017.

Four major tech companies are on cloud nine after the Pentagon's announcement Wednesday evening. The Defense Department said it awarded Google, Amazon, Microsoft and Oracle each a part of the Joint Warfighting Cloud Capability contract, which could be worth up to $9 billion in total. The government had solicited bids from the four companies last year, but the federal General Services Administration said at the time that only Amazon and Microsoft were capable of meeting the Pentagon's needs. The contract is an especially big deal for Oracle, which is usually not considered among the top tier of cloud providers.

3. Used car prices sink

A truck is shown for sale at a car lot in National City, California, June 15, 2022.
Mike Blake | Reuters
A truck is shown for sale at a car lot in National City, California, June 15, 2022.

Prices of used vehicles hit the lowest level in over a year last month, tumbling from record levels as interest rates rise and new cars, held back by supply constraints, become more widely available. Cox Automotive's Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index, which tracks used-vehicle prices at its wholesale auto auctions, has fallen six consecutive months. The declines are generally positive news for consumers, who are dealing with decades-high inflation and a potential recession on the horizon. But it's not so great for used car sellers, such as Carvana, which had been paying top dollar for used vehicles to turn around and sell them at a profit.

4. Balwani sentenced

Sunny Balwani, former president of Theranos Inc., arrives at federal court in San Jose, California, US, on Wednesday, July 6, 2022.
David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images
Sunny Balwani, former president of Theranos Inc., arrives at federal court in San Jose, California, US, on Wednesday, July 6, 2022.

Sunny Balwani, the former operating chief of failed blood-testing startup Theranos, was sentenced to nearly 13 years in prison for fraud. His sentencing comes weeks after founder and former CEO Elizabeth Holmes was sentenced to more than 11 years. Balwani and Holmes were romantically involved as they oversaw the rise of Theranos, attracting support and investment from an array of influential backers, including Fox boss Rupert Murdoch and retired Marine Gen. James Mattis. But behind the scenes, Holmes and Balwani perpetrated an elaborate fraud that covered up the company's failures while they deceived investors. Balwani's lawyers argued that Holmes was responsible, while Holmes has accused Balwani of years' worth of abuse.

5. The long haul in Ukraine

Smoke and flames rise after many missiles and artillery shells fell in the area, in the Voroshylovskyi district of Donetsk, Ukraine, on Dec. 6, 2022. According to initial reports, there were people killed and injured in the attack that severely damaged civilian settlements.
Anadolu Agency | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images
Smoke and flames rise after many missiles and artillery shells fell in the area, in the Voroshylovskyi district of Donetsk, Ukraine, on Dec. 6, 2022. According to initial reports, there were people killed and injured in the attack that severely damaged civilian settlements.

The Ukraine war is in a grim new phase. While the country's military has seized back sizable chunks of territory from the Russian invaders, Russia's missiles continue to hammer Ukraine's infrastructure, making life miserable for millions as harsh winter conditions settle in. "Kyiv might lose power, water, and heat supply. The apocalypse might happen, like in Hollywood films, when it's not possible to live in homes considering the low temperature," Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said. In Russia, meanwhile, President Vladimir Putin told officials that they should prepare for a "lengthy" conflict even as the war enters its 10th month. Read live war updates here.

Money Report

news 10 mins ago

Stock Futures Are Flat as Traders Look Ahead to November Wholesale Inflation Report

news 10 mins ago

DOJ Asks Judge to Hold Trump in Contempt Over Classified Documents Subpoena, Reports Say

– CNBC's Sarah Min, Jordan Novet, Rohan Goswami, Michael Wayland and Holly Ellyatt contributed to this report.

Follow broader market action like a pro on CNBC Pro.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us