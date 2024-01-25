5 things to know before the stock market opens Thursday

Tesla stock took a dive.

Alaska Airlines said it will lose $150 million because of the Boeing grounding.

Investors will be watching the fourth-quarter GDP report.

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:

1. Ups and downs

The Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 each rose for the fifth day in a row Wednesday. The S&P increased by a minuscule 0.08% but was still able to secure a new all-time closing record. The Nasdaq was led by a broader tech rally and finished the day 0.36% higher. The Dow missed out on the day's rally and was dragged down by declines of more than 2% in Verizon and 3M, which each reported earnings on Tuesday. Netflix, meanwhile, soared after its Tuesday earnings report and finished the day with gains of more than 10%. Follow live market updates.

2. Between waves

Tesla stock fell 8% in premarket trading after reporting fourth-quarter revenue and profit that missed analysts' estimates. The electric vehicle company also warned that vehicle volume growth in 2024 "may be notably lower" than last year's growth rate. Automotive revenue, meanwhile, increased just 1% from a year earlier, partly because the EVs were selling for less than they had in the past. Tesla implemented steep price cuts in the second half of the year around the world. In a Wednesday presentation, the company warned investors that it's "currently between two major growth waves."

3. At a crossroads

Wall Street economists think the U.S. economy could be looking at a more pronounced slowdown ahead. The U.S. Commerce Department will release its fourth-quarter gross domestic product report Thursday morning, and the analyst consensus is that it grew at a 2% seasonally adjusted annualized pace. That would be down from 4.9% in the third quarter and would be the lowest reading since the second quarter of 2022 saw a 0.6% decline. Nonetheless, Wall Street may soon turn its attention to what that means for 2024 growth prospects. As investors digest the fourth-quarter report, two items will come into focus: where we are with consumer spending and inflation.

4. Financial fallout

Alaska Airlines said the grounding of Boeing 737 Max 9 planes will cost the company $150 million. The Max 9s were grounded weeks ago after a door plug blew out during an Alaska Airlines flight while the plane was 16,000 feet above the ground, leaving a hole in the side of the aircraft. The airline, in a Thursday morning disclosure, said it had expected to grow its capacity from 3% to 5% this year, but it now expects the growth to be "at or below the lower end of this range." Alaska Airline's announcement came on the heels of the Federal Aviation Administration late Wednesday clearing a path for the planes to return to service but halting Boeing's plans to increase production of them.

5. Eyes on subscribers

Comcast beat expectations for both revenue and profit in the fourth quarter while losing fewer broadband subscribers than analysts had anticipated. It lost 34,000 domestic broadband subscribers, nearly half of the 62,000 analysts were expecting, according to StreetAccount. The company also raised its dividend 7%, it said Thursday. Comcast has raised its dividend for 16 consecutive years. Meanwhile, NBCUniversal's streaming service, Peacock, added 3 million subscribers and saw its revenue increase 51% to $1.03 billion. It's the first time Peacock has topped $1 billion or more in a quarter.

