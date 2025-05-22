Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

5 things to know before the stock market opens Thursday

By Josephine Rozzelle, CNBC

Sam Altman, chief executive officer of OpenAI, during an interview at Bloomberg House on the opening day of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024.
Chris Ratcliffe | Bloomberg | Getty Images
  • Stocks fell on Wednesday as investors grew more worried about the U.S.' ballooning deficit.
  • The House of Representatives voted to pass President Donald Trump's tax bill.
  • OpenAI is acquiring Jony Ive's AI devices startup io in a $6.4 billion all-equity deal

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Here are five key things investors need to know to start the trading day:

1. Deficit drags Dow

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down more than 800 points, about 1.9%, on Wednesday as investors grew more worried about the U.S.' ballooning deficit amid spending negotiations on Capitol Hill. A sharp spike higher in Treasury yields pressured stocks, with the S&P 500 dropping 1.61% and the Nasdaq Composite slipping 1.41%. The 30-year Treasury bond yield jumped to 5.09% Wednesday, reaching its highest level since October 2023, while the benchmark 10-year Treasury note yield traded at 4.59%. Follow live market updates.

2. 215-214

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) speaks at a press conference with other members of House Republican leadership in Washington, DC, United States, on May 20, 2025.
Anadolu | Anadolu | Getty Images
Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) speaks at a press conference with other members of House Republican leadership in Washington, DC, United States, on May 20, 2025.

The House of Representatives narrowly voted to pass President Donald Trump's tax bill Thursday morning in a vote of 215-214. Every Democrat on the floor voted against the legislation, joined by two Republicans. Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md., voted present. The bill now heads to the Senate, where it still faces a complicated path. Trump's "big, beautiful" bill includes tax cuts, moves up the timeline for imposing Medicaid work requirements, and increases the SALT deduction cap to $40,000. Investors, meanwhile, are concerned that the legislation could only make the U.S. debt-and-deficit problem worse. The Congressional Budget Office puts the bill's price tag at nearly $4 trillion.

Money Report

news 4 mins ago

Solar stocks plunge as Republican tax bill worse than feared for clean energy

news 13 mins ago

Person shot outside CIA headquarters by security guards

3. iOpenAI

OpenAI is acquiring Jony Ive's AI devices startup io in a $6.4 billion all-equity deal, the company announced Wednesday. Ive — the former chief design officer at Apple responsible for creating the iPhone — will advise the artificial intelligence company on the design of new hardware products. The deal reflects a growing belief in Silicon Valley that smart AI assistants could be the next big thing in the gadget space. It may also be a wake-up call for Apple, whose products could be left in the dust. Indeed, shares of Apple fell 2.3% Wednesday following OpenAI's announcement.

4. Just order it

Nike shoes are seen in the King of Prussia Mall, as global markets brace for a hit to trade and growth caused by U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to impose import tariffs on dozens of countries, in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, U.S., April 3, 2025. 
Rachel Wisniewski | Reuters
Nike shoes are seen in the King of Prussia Mall, as global markets brace for a hit to trade and growth caused by U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to impose import tariffs on dozens of countries, in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, U.S., April 3, 2025. 

Coming soon to Amazon: Nike products. For the first time since 2019, the sneaker giant will resume selling its goods directly to the online retailer in the U.S., CNBC reported Wednesday. Nike stopped selling its products to Amazon in 2019 in an effort to distribute directly to consumers and control the shopping experience. Over the last six years, the brand has been highly restricted on Amazon to prevent counterfeits, with only a limited selection of Nike items available via third-party sellers. CNBC also learned on Wednesday that the sportswear brand will raise prices on a wide range of its products as soon as this week. The increases range between $2 and $10, but they will not affect items priced under $100. Nike did not say the decision was related to tariffs, which are expected to hit Nike's profit margin.

5. Crypto climbs

Benoit Tessier | Reuters

Bitcoin rallied to a new all-time high overnight, climbing to $111,886.41 according to Coin Metrics, breaking the record it set just hours earlier. The world's largest cryptocurrency reached its highest level since January Wednesday morning, rising to $109,857 to put bitcoin up 15% so far this month. Earlier this week, the Senate advanced the GENIUS Act, which would regulate stablecoins — a subset of cryptocurrencies whose value is tied to that of a real-world asset. Trump's crypto and AI advisor David Sacks told CNBC's "Closing Bell Overtime" on Wednesday that the legislation could "create trillions of dollars of demand for our Treasuries practically overnight."

CNBC's Lisa Kailai Han, Alex Harring, Yun Li, Christina Wilkie, Erin Doherty, Jeff Cox, Kate Rooney, Hayden Field, Kif Leswing, Annie Palmer, Gabrielle Fonrouge, Tanaya Macheel, MacKenzie Sigalos and Arjun Kharpal contributed to this report.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us