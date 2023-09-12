66. Evergreen Capital Management

Evergreen Capital Management, based in Bellevue, WA, is ranked No. 66 on the 2023 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. This is the firm's first appearance on CNBC's FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $3.8B (AccuPoint Solutions)

Years in Business: 39 (AccuPoint Solutions)

Accounts Under Management: 2,659 (AccuPoint Solutions)

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 0

Principals:

Tyler Hay, Chief Executive Officer

David Hay, Chief Investment Officer

Contact:

evergreengavekal.com

1412 112th Avenue NE, Suite 100, Bellevue, WA 98004

(425) 467-4600