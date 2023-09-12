73. Azzad Asset Management

Azzad Asset Management, based in Falls Church, VA, is ranked No. 73 on the 2023 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $1.3B

Years in Business: 26

Accounts Under Management: 1,528

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 2 (No. 25 in 2022)

Principals:

Bashar Qasem, President & Chief Executive Officer

Jamal Barmil, Vice President

Contact:

azzadasset.com

3141 Fairview Park Drive, Falls Church, VA 22042

(888) 862-9923