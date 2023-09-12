82. FCI Advisors

FCI Advisors, based in Overland Park, KS, is ranked No. 82 on the 2023 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. This is the firm's first appearance on CNBC's FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $12.8B (AccuPoint Solutions)

Years in Business: 57 (AccuPoint Solutions)

Accounts Under Management: 13,818 (AccuPoint Solutions)

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 0

Principals:

William Koehler, President & Chief Executive Officer

Mark Allison, Executive Vice President & Portfolio Manager

Contact:

fciadvisors.com

5901 College Boulevard, Suite 110, Overland Park, KS 66211

(800) 615-2536