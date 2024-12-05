A crypto millionaire has launched a nationwide ‘treasure hunt’—and hidden multiple bitcoin worth more than $100,000 each

A crypto millionaire has hidden millions of dollars worth of treasure across the United States — and published a book on how to find it.

Jon Collins-Black revealed last month that he concealed valuables ranging from Olympic gold medals and rare trading cards to historical artifacts and crypto in five puzzle boxes. In his new book, "There's Treasure Inside," Collins-Black writes about the pricey objects he hid and gives clues to determine their locations.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE >Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The boxes, which he said aren't buried, are each located on public property within three miles of a public road.

Collins-Black said he doesn't know the real value of the treasure, but noted that "I personally spent well over two million dollars on this treasure." And with Bitcoin's 140% rally this year — the token was sitting at more than $100,000 early Thursday afternoon — the value of the treasure is only going up.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our >News Headlines newsletter.

"I wanted to put more value in a treasure chest than ever before," he told CNN earlier this month.

Putting the hunt together took "the better part of five years," Collins-Black says on his website, adding that he designed it for anyone to whom "the idea of solving clues, being in nature, or finding a hidden treasure sounds appealing."

Items in the in the hidden treasure chests include:

A gold medal won by the Nigerian men at the 1996 Olympics

Multiple bitcoin

A rare, holographic Pokémon card

A glass once owned by George Washington

A moon rock

A 21-ounce California gold nugget

An ancient Chinese jade bracelet from 3000-4000 BC

He was inspired by a 2010 treasure hunt launched by Forrest Fenn and which took 10 years to find. Fenn's treasure was so difficult to find that multiple people died in the process.

Collins-Black's treasure hunt is meant to be difficult, but not dangerous.

"All the boxes are located in safe places that are not dangerous to get to," he writes on his website. "Anyone of average health should be fine. An entire section of the book is dedicated to explain how to ensure your treasure hunting experience is a safe and fun one!"

Want to make extra money outside of your day job? Sign up for CNBC's online course How to Earn Passive Income Online to learn about common passive income streams, tips to get started and real-life success stories.

Plus, sign up for CNBC Make It's newsletter to get tips and tricks for success at work, with money and in life.