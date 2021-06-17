Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
United States

About One-Quarter of U.S. TV Time Is Spent Watching Streaming Services, Says Nielsen

By Jessica Bursztynsky, CNBC

Phil Barker | Future Publishing | Getty Images
  • Streaming accounts for 26% of all time spent on TV, according to new data from Nielsen.
  • Network and cable TV still hold strong, accounting for 64% of time spent.
  • Still, streaming is gaining quickly.

The majority of Americans are still spending their screen time watching network and cable television, but streaming is gaining steam, according to new data from research firm Nielsen.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Nielsen, known for measuring television usage in the United States, said Thursday that 64% of time spent on televisions was on network and cable TV, while 26% of time was spent on streaming services such as Netflix and Hulu. Another 8%, categorized as "Other," includes video-on-demand, streaming from cable set-top boxes, and other TV uses, such as gaming and watching DVDs.

Money Report

finance 35 mins ago

U.S. Stock Futures Rise Slightly as the Dow Heads for a Losing Week

Joe Biden 1 hour ago

Chinese Crackdown Leads Bitcoin Miners to Texas and Florida: CNBC After Hours

Still, streaming share is rapidly increasing. About 20% of time was spent on streaming last year, according to The New York Times. That could reach 33% by the end of the year, the report added.

Nielsen did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Streaming companies have continued to gain dominance as consumers shift away from traditional pay TV, with many looking for entertainment alternatives during the pandemic. Nearly 7 million American households likely dropped their traditional pay-TV service in 2020, a record high. Meantime, the average American already pays for four video streaming services, according to a Deloitte survey from April.

Netflix and Google-owned YouTube have managed to break out as the winners of the streaming wars so far, according to the data, with both holding 6% of total streaming time. Disney's Hulu followed, with 3% of the time, while Amazon Prime Video captured 2% and Disney+ posted 1%.

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

United Statessocial mediaTechnologyAmazon.com Inc.media
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us