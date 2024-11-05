Activist Irenic backs Starboard's push to end News Corp's dual-class structure

Activist investor Irenic said it would back fellow dissident Starboard Value's push to collapse News Corp's dual class share structure.

Irenic previously pushed to block a considered merger between Rupert Murdoch's two companies, Fox and News Corp.

ISS and Glass Lewis have also recommended shareholders vote to collapse the dual-class structure at the November annual meeting, but the push will face an uphill battle given the Murdoch's 40% voting share.

Activist Irenic Capital Management said Tuesday that it would back fellow dissident Starboard Value's push to dissolve the dual-class structure at Rupert Murdoch's News Corp, ahead of a closely watched shareholder meeting.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

For the last two years, Jeff Smith's Starboard has been mounting a campaign at the media conglomerate, seeking both the dissolution of the dual-class structure that gives the Murdoch family outsize control and for the company to split off its highly-valuable online real-estate business.

Adam Katz's Irenic has been making its own push at the Wall Street Journal parent for roughly the same time. Irenic wrote in its Tuesday letter to News Corp's board that while it opposed the dual-class structure, it remained supportive of management's efforts to "unlock immediate value."

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Irenic also wrote it believes the Murdoch family and other super-voting shareholders should be paid a premium if a conversion to a single-share structure happened.

Proxy advisory firms ISS and Glass Lewis are also backing Starboard's push. A vote to dissolve the dual-class structure at News Corp nearly a decade ago failed, although it was supported by 90% of non-Murdoch shareholders.

The Murdoch family controls roughly 40% of the vote through a family trust and the supervoting Class B shares, making governance changes tough.