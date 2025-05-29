Acts of kindness can make you happier and healthier, Happiness researchers say: 3 simple ways to give and reap the benefits

Among the many points for assessing happiness around the world, like sharing meals with others and family bonds, researchers for the 2025 World Happiness Report looked closely at acts of kindness.

They discovered that the rate of benevolent acts was 10% higher in 2024 than between 2017 and 2019 almost everywhere in the world. They also found that the rate of helping strangers, specifically, is 18% higher than between 2017 and 2019.

"People consistently and universally underestimate the kindness of others," says Jan-Emmanuel De Neve, editor of the report and director of the Wellbeing Research Centre at the University of Oxford. But the truth is, it happens more often than people realize.

"In the United States, only 30% of people think the wallet will be returned when lost," says De Neve. "The reality is about 60% of wallets get returned when lost." And these acts improve everyone's wellbeing.

'It also helps you'

Kindness is a "dynamic and a virtuous cycle," says De Neve, "in the sense that if you're being virtuous and helping others and being kind to others, that obviously helps the receiving party, but it also helps you."

Researchers now have proof that three different kinds of giving can have this effect:

Volunteering

Donating money

Helping strangers

"These things are very strongly correlated with improving one's own life satisfaction, one's own well-being," says De Neve. Even toddlers as young as two years old feel pleasure from giving to others, according to the report.

In fact, just seeing someone else's generosity has a positive impact on wellbeing, researchers found.

'The kinder you can be,' the better

And if you're looking to implement these kind acts in your own life, there's virtually no limit to how frequently you should do so in terms of reaping the benefits. "The kinder you can be without hurting yourself, of course," says De Neve, the better.

For managers looking for feel-good teambuilding activities, "allow company employees and teams to volunteer together for their chosen charities on company days," suggests De Neve.

The wellbeing effects will be the same as those outside of the workplace.

