Adele Threatened to Scrap $58 Million Mansion Deal If ‘Rocky' Poolside Statue Wasn't Included, Stallone Says

Sylvester Stallone faced off against many foes in his decades playing the boxer Rocky Balboa, but he was no match for Adele.

In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Stallone revealed that the "Hello" singer drove a hard bargain when it came time to close the deal for his Los Angeles mansion last year.

While the two had agreed on a $58 million price tag for the eight-bedroom, 12-bathroom, 21,000-square-foot home, negotiations hit a snag when Adele revealed that she wanted to keep one of the home's most unique features.

Stallone had planned to take the Rocky statue he installed overlooking the property's infinity pool, but was met with an ultimatum from Adele.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

John Bryson | The LIFE Images Collection | Getty Images

"She said, 'That's a no deal. That's gonna blow the whole deal,'" Stallone recalled. "She wanted the statue."

Having already lowered the price from $110 million to $80 million before coming to a deal with Adele, Stallone threw in the towel and agreed to leave it behind.

Now, the statue appears to be one of the only parts of the property that has remained untouched, with recent photos published by TMZ this month showing the rest of the home receiving a comprehensive remodeling.

Still, Stallone admitted that the 35-year-old singer was doing a good job beautifying the property.

"I like what she's doing," he said. "She's making it gorgeous."

DON'T MISS: Want to be smarter and more successful with your money, work & life? Sign up for our new newsletter!

Get CNBC's free Warren Buffett Guide to Investing, which distills the billionaire's No. 1 best piece of advice for regular investors, do's and don'ts, and three key investing principles into a clear and simple guidebook.