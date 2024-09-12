Adobe stock slips on soft fourth-quarter revenue guidance

Adobe reported third-quarter results on Thursday that beat Wall Street expectations for sales and earnings.

But the stock slid in extended trading on fourth-quarter guidance that came up short.

Adobe reported third-quarter results on Thursday that beat Wall Street expectations for sales and earnings, but the stock slid 10% in extended trading on fourth-quarter guidance that came up short.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Here's how Adobe did for the quarter ending in August versus LSEG consensus estimates:

Revenue : $5.41 billion, vs. $5.37 billion expected

: $5.41 billion, vs. $5.37 billion expected Earnings per share: $4.65, adjusted, vs. $4.53 estimated

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

Adobe said it expected earnings per share between $4.63 and $4.68 on revenue in the fourth quarter of between $5.5 billion and $5.55 billion. Analysts polled by LSEG were expecting a forecast of $4.67 of earnings on $5.61 billion of sales.

Adobe said it recorded $1.68 billion of net income during the quarter, or $3.76 per diluted share. That's up from $1.40 billion, or $3.05 per share in the year-ago period.

Adobe's biggest line of business, Digital Media, which includes the company's Creative Cloud subscriptions that use generative AI called Firefly, grew 11% on an annual basis to sales of $4 billion.

In total, Adobe recorded $5.18 billion in subscription revenue during the quarter, up 11% year-over-year.