Adobe Will Put U.S. Employees on Unpaid Leave If They're Not Vaccinated by Dec. 8

By Steve Kovach, CNBC

Lisa Werner | Moment Mobile | Getty Images
  • Adobe told U.S. employees Friday that they will have to be vaccinated against Covid-19 by Dec. 8 or they will be placed on unpaid leave.
  • Adobe said the vaccine policy is a result of President Biden's vaccine mandate for government contractors.

Software company Adobe told U.S. employees Friday that they have to be vaccinated against Covid-19 by Dec. 8 or they will be placed on unpaid leave.

In an email to employees viewed by CNBC, Adobe said the policy was due to President Biden's executive order for federal contractors to have all employees vaccinated.

The email, which was sent by Adobe's Chief People Officer Gloria Chen, also said that 93.5% of U.S. employees who responded to an internal company survey already said they were fully vaccinated or going through their series of vaccines.

Chen said Adobe would consider religious and medical exemptions for employees who can't get the vaccine.

An Adobe spokesperson confirmed the contents of Chen's email to CNBC.

The policy echoes that of IBM, which also told U.S. employees this month that they'd have to be vaccinated or go on unpaid leave due to Biden's executive order.

