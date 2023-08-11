Aerial photos show total destruction as wildfires ravage historic Lahaina, Hawaii

Matthew Thayer/ | The Maui News | AP The hall of historic Waiola Church in Lahaina and nearby Lahaina Hongwanji Mission are engulfed in flames along Wainee Street on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii.
Wildfires in Hawaii have devastated the historic city of Lahaina, the former capital of the islands when they were an independent kingdom.
Hawaii Sen. Brian Schatz, who surveyed the damage, said the city had been "reduced to ashes." Although the blaze in Lahaina is 80% contained, there is still an active fire. The city remains without power.
At least 55 people have been killed by the fires as search, rescue and recovery operations continue. Gov. Josh Green said hundreds of homes have been destroyed, leaving thousands without shelter.
Lahaina carries deep cultural significance to Hawaiians. King Kamehameha I established Lahaina as his royal residence in the early 19th century.
"It's absolutely heartbreaking. The recovery process will be long, but we're committed to these families and communities," Schatz said on social media.
Rick Bowmer | AP Wildfire devastation is seen outside the city Lahaina, Hawaii, Aug. 10, 2023.
Patrick T. Fallon | AFP | Getty Images An aerial image taken on August 10, 2023 shows destroyed cars in Lahaina in the aftermath of wildfires in western Maui, Hawaii. At least 36 people have died after a fast-moving wildfire turned Lahaina to ashes, officials said August 9, 2023 as visitors asked to leave the island of Maui found themselves stranded at the airport.
Patrick T. Fallon | Afp | Getty Images An aerial image taken on August 10, 2023 shows a person walking down Front Street past destroyed buildings burned to the ground in Lahaina in the aftermath of wildfires in western Maui, Hawaii.
Patrick T. Fallon | AFP | Getty Images An aerial image taken on August 10, 2023 shows destroyed cars in Lahaina in the aftermath of wildfires in western Maui, Hawaii.
Marco Garcia | Reuters A burned out boat is seen in the waters fronting Lahaina after wildfires driven by high winds burned across most of the town several days ago, in Lahaina, Maui, Hawaii, U.S. August 10, 2023.
Patrick T. Fallon | Afp | Getty Images An aerial image taken on August 10, 2023 shows destroyed homes and buildings burned to the ground in Lahaina in the aftermath of wildfires in western Maui, Hawaii.
Patrick T. Fallon | AFP | Getty Images An aerial image taken on August 10, 2023 shows destroyed homes and buildings burned to the ground in Lahaina in the aftermath of wildfires in western Maui, Hawaii.
Air Force Master Sgt. Andrew Jackson Two Hawaii Army National Guard CH47 Chinook perform aerial water bucket drops on the Island of Maui to assist the fight of wildfires, Maui, Hawaii, August 09, 2023.
Patrick T. Fallon | AFP | Getty Images An aerial view of Lahaina after wildfires burned through the town on the Hawaiian island of Maui, on August 10, 2023.
Marco Garcia | Reuters Cars drive away from Lahaina after wildfires driven by high winds burned across most of the town several days ago, in Lahaina, Maui, Hawaii, U.S. August 10, 2023.
Marco Garcia | Reuters An aerial view shows the community of Lahaina after wildfires driven by high winds burned across most of the town several days ago, in Lahaina, Hawaii, U.S. August 10, 2023.
Marco Garcia | Reuters An aerial view shows the community of Lahaina after wildfires driven by high winds burned across most of the town several days ago, in Lahaina, Hawaii, U.S. August 10, 2023.