Aerial photos show total destruction as wildfires ravage historic Lahaina, Hawaii

Matthew Thayer/ | The Maui News | AP

Wildfires in Hawaii have devastated the historic city of Lahaina, the former capital of the islands when they were an independent kingdom.

Hawaii Sen. Brian Schatz, who surveyed the damage, said the city had been "reduced to ashes." Although the blaze in Lahaina is 80% contained, there is still an active fire. The city remains without power.

At least 55 people have been killed by the fires as search, rescue and recovery operations continue. Gov. Josh Green said hundreds of homes have been destroyed, leaving thousands without shelter.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Lahaina carries deep cultural significance to Hawaiians. King Kamehameha I established Lahaina as his royal residence in the early 19th century.

"It's absolutely heartbreaking. The recovery process will be long, but we're committed to these families and communities," Schatz said on social media.

Rick Bowmer | AP

Patrick T. Fallon | AFP | Getty Images

Patrick T. Fallon | Afp | Getty Images

Patrick T. Fallon | AFP | Getty Images

Marco Garcia | Reuters

Patrick T. Fallon | Afp | Getty Images

Patrick T. Fallon | AFP | Getty Images

Air Force Master Sgt. Andrew Jackson

Patrick T. Fallon | AFP | Getty Images

Marco Garcia | Reuters

Marco Garcia | Reuters