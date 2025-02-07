AEW CEO Tony Khan says he wants to keep company private to pass it down to his kids

- All Elite Wrestling CEO Tony Khan spoke with CNBC Sport on Radio Row in New Orleans.
- Khan said he had no interest in going public because he wants to pass the league down to his kids — who haven't been born yet.
WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE
|
Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
All Elite Wrestling, the upstart professional wrestling league, will remain a privately-held family business instead of pursuing an initial public offering, according to founder and co-owner Tony Khan.
Khan told CNBC Sport he had no interest in going public because he wants to pass the league down to his kids — who haven't been born yet.
Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.
"I want to build," said the 42-year-old Khan. "I'm still a relatively young executive, and someday, I'd like to have a family, and hopefully they can work in the business. It's a family business."
AEW has grown in recent years, buoyed by a new TV and streaming deal with Warner Bros. Discovery. The league competes with TKO Group's WWE for talent.