Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

AI will power the stock market for the next decade, former Cisco CEO says

By April Roach,CNBC

Adam Jeffery | CNBC
  • Artificial intelligence will power the stock market for the next decade, former Cisco CEO John Chambers told CNBC.
  • AI chipmaker Nvidia has seen its stock soar fivefold since the end of 2022 and the Nasdaq Composite has recently risen to fresh record highs.
  • "AI is the reason the stock market has moved so dramatically in the last 12 months," said Chambers.

Artificial intelligence will power the stock market for the next decade, former Cisco CEO John Chambers told CNBC on Wednesday.

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are

Chambers, who is also the founder and CEO of JC2 Ventures, said that AI will not only determine the winners and losers of the tech sector, but that shares related to the technology will likely outperform non-AI stocks about three to one on returns.

"AI will power the stock market for the next decade," Chambers told CNBC's Karen Tso on the sidelines of the VivaTech conference in Paris.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

"I think the overall question if you're an investor and you an invest in a portfolio of AI stocks, and [if] you did it consistently over the next five to 10 years, you're going to do very well."

Chambers said 38% of venture capital in the U.S. in the first quarter went into AI stocks. He expects that to increase to "way over" 50%, while assessing that 12% of venture capital went into AI stocks in Europe over the first-quarter period.

Money Report

news 17 mins ago

5 things to know before the stock market opens Wednesday

news 20 mins ago

4 signs your partner is more emotionally intelligent than most: ‘They're happy to let you be you'

AI chipmaker Nvidia has seen its stock soar fivefold since the end of 2022. after more than doubling in 2023. The jump in demand for AI-related products has prompted much of the firm's rally.

Chambers compared Nvidia's place in the AI market to Cisco's position in the internet market. "If you watch Nvidia's sales, that's going to be very indicative of what's occurring overall," he said.

Maurice Lévy, chairman of Publicis, stressed that an AI "transformation" will take place, as the technology undoubtedly eliminates some jobs, while at the same time creating more value-added roles.

"We don't expect to see a net negative, we expect to see a net positive," Lévy told CNBC on Wednesday. "And the companies that will adopt AI, the earlier they will do it, the more they will grow, and the more they will create jobs with really some great added value."

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite rose to fresh record highs on Tuesday, as investors await earnings from Nvidia. The Nasdaq Composite has climbed around 12% this year.

"AI is the reason the stock market has moved so dramatically in the last 12 months," Chambers said. "The European stocks and FTSE were slower to move, but they've been positive the last six months."

"I think AI will be like the internet, except three to five times more powerful. It will change your life in every way."

- Karen Gilchrist contributed to this report.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us