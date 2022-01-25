Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Business

Airbus to Rent Out Its Giant Beluga Aircraft in Bet on Air Cargo Boom

By Leslie Josephs, CNBC

Marcus Brandt | picture alliance | Getty Images
  • Airbus is forming its own cargo airline Airbus Beluga Transport.
  • The manufacturer's Beluga aircraft are normally used to transport large aircraft components like wings and fuselage sections.
  • Air cargo has been a relative bright spot during the pandemic after a lack of passenger aircraft belly space drove up prices.

Airbus on Tuesday said it is renting out its giant Beluga aircraft to outside customers, a big bet on the air cargo market.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The whale-shaped planes are usually used to transport large aircraft parts for its planes like wings and fuselage sections between its factories in Europe. Under a new airline, Airbus Beluga Transport, the company plans to fly large cargo for space, oil and gas companies and militaries.

Air cargo has been a bright spot during the pandemic. Space on passenger jets plunged after airlines cut service due to weak demand for flights. Meanwhile, port snarls caused shipping delays, driving up prices — and demand — for faster shipping by air.

Money Report

Business 40 mins ago

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: American Express, General Electric, IBM and More

United States 1 hour ago

Markets Are on a Roller Coaster Ride. Here's What to Keep in Mind as Stocks Whiplash

Airbus said the new plan will allow it to take advantage of the remaining 20 years of life that BelugaST have and will allow it to transport helicopters and engines fully assembled. Larger BelugaXL planes will take over the Beluga STs' previous missions.

The aerospace giant, Boeing's chief rival, said it flew its first mission late last year delivering a helicopter from its manufacturing site in Marignane, France to Kobe, Japan.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

BusinessUS: NewsBusiness NewsBreaking News: Businesstransportation
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us