American Airlines regional jet collides midair with helicopter, FAA says

An American Airlines regional jet collided with a helicopter near Reagan National Airport, the Federal Aviation Administration said.
"Confirmed small aircraft down in Potomac River vicinity Reagan National Airport. Fireboats on scene," said Washington D.C.'s fire and emergency services department on X.
This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.
