American Airlines regional jet collides midair with helicopter, FAA says

By Leslie Josephs,CNBC

Travelers wearing protective masks walk through Ronald Reagan National Airport (DCA) in Arlington, Virginia, U.S., on Tuesday, May 25, 2021.
Stefani Reynolds | Bloomberg | Getty Images

An American Airlines regional jet collided with a helicopter near Reagan National Airport, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

"Confirmed small aircraft down in Potomac River vicinity Reagan National Airport. Fireboats on scene," said Washington D.C.'s fire and emergency services department on X.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

