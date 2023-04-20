Money Report

Alec Baldwin Lawyers Say Manslaughter Charges to Be Dropped in ‘Rust' Movie Set Shooting

By Natasha Piñon,CNBC and Gabrielle Fonrouge,CNBC

  • Alec Baldwin's lawyers said prosecutors decided to drop charges against the actor in the fatal "Rust" movie set shooting case.
  • The case was set to go to trial in early May.

Lawyers for Alec Baldwin said Thursday that prosecutors in New Mexico have decided to drop charges against the movie star in the case of a fatal shooting on the set of the movie "Rust."

"We are pleased with the decision to dismiss the case against Alec Baldwin and we encourage a proper investigation into the facts and circumstances of this tragic accident," said attorneys Luke Nikas and Alex Spiro.

The case was set to go to trial in early May.

Baldwin was charged with two counts of manslaughter in the death of "Rust" movie cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. The actor was holding the gun that fired the fatal bullet.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

