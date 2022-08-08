Allbirds ‘Dramatically' Slows Pace of New Hires as Loss Widens

Allbirds cut its financial forecast for the year citing a slowdown in consumer spending.

The sustainable shoe maker said it was slowing hiring as part of its efforts to cut costs.

For the second quarter ended June 30, Allbirds said its revenue rose 15% from a year ago.

Allbirds on Monday cut its financial forecast for the year and announced a number of efforts to cut costs as the sustainable shoe maker reported a wider quarterly loss compared with a year earlier.

The company citied a slowdown in consumer spending toward the end of June and said it has "dramatically" slowed the pace of corporate new hires and backfills for departing employees. It said it has cut its global corporate workforce by about 8%, or 23 people.

Chief Financial Officer Mike Bufano said the retailer anticipates any external headwinds pressuring consumer spending in the United States will persist in the back half of 2022. "As a result, we continue to take a cautious outlook," he said in a statement.

Allbirds shares fell more than 13% in after-hours trading on the news.

Here's how Allbirds did in its fiscal second quarter compared with what analysts were anticipating, based on Refinitiv estimates:

Loss per share: 12 cents adjusted vs. 16 cents expected

Revenue: $78.2 million vs. $77.8 million expected

Allbirds reported a net loss in the three-month period ended June 30 of $29.4 million, or 20 cents per share, compared with a loss of $7.6 million, or 14 cents a share, a year earlier. Excluding one-time items it lost 12 cents per share, better than the 16-cent loss that analysts were looking for.

Revenue grew 15% to $78.2 million compared with $67.9 million a year earlier. That topped estimates for sales of $77.8 million.

Allbirds reported both an increase in the number of orders and in average order value, which it said was due in part to price hikes amid inflation.

Sales in the United States grew 21% from year-ago levels, while it said international revenue was flat due to ongoing Covid-related restrictions in China and the war in Ukraine.

For the year, Allbirds is now calling for adjusted net revenue to between $305 million and $315 million. It previously forecast net revenue of $335 million to $345 million.

It sees adjusted gross profits amounting to between $150 million and $157.5 million, compared with prior guidance for gross profit of $170 million to $177.5 million.

And it's anticipating an adjusted EBITDAloss of $42.5 million to $37.5 million, compared with a prior forecast for a loss of $25 million to $21 million.

Along with the slower pace of hiring, Allbirds said it will look to trim logistics costs in the United States by transitioning to automated distribution centers and a dedicated returns processor. The company is also hoping to accelerate the scaling of its owned manufacturing base to slash product costs over time.

Bufano said the changes are expected to save the company between $13 million to $15 million on an annualized basis beginning in 2023.

"We will reinvest some of these savings into building brand momentum through product innovation, marketing, retail stores, and marquee third party partnerships," he said.