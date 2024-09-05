Always ask these 3 questions when you’re interviewing for any job, says workplace expert

If you're wondering whether a potential employer has a desirable culture, consider asking three specific questions in a job interview, says corporate culture expert Marion Campan.

"Yes, the interview is important because it helps them select you as a future employee, but it's also helping you select them as a future employer," said Campan, founder of HR and workplace culture consultancy Intandid, in a TED Talk in April.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The first question is "a bit in your face," but can reveal the "future potential" you would have at a company, Campan: What kind of people get promoted here?

Listen for whether the company regularly promotes its employees, and if so, what merits distinguish those who receive promotions, according to Campan. A green-flag answer will emphasize that promotion recipients are the best at their jobs and are representatives of the firm's culture — role models other workers look up to, she said.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

The second question she recommends asking: What are the company's core values? For Campan, a strong response will articulate those values and describe recent examples highlighting when staffers demonstrated them.

A perfect corporate culture doesn't exist, but it's important to know how a company deals with challenges that may arise, Campan said.

Her final suggested question acknowledges this: When was the last time you received feedback here?

It's likely not a good sign if an interviewer says they receive feedback only once per year in a performance review, Campan cautioned. Instead, watch for answers that signal a more regular, perhaps even daily, feedback cadence, she advised.

Asking purposeful questions in an interview is a strong way to stand out as an applicant and learn more about your potential future workplace.

As with Campan's recommended probing, questions like "What is the common trait of your top performers?" and "What's the one thing you love most about the culture?" can reveal what a company values and what it would be like to work there, according to Nolan Church, former Google recruiter and current CEO of salary data company FairComp.

Specific questions such as asking about one aspect of the corporate culture that someone loves will prompt "a very specific answer," Church told CNBC Make It in August. "That specificity will lead to insights," he added.

Want to master your money this fall? Sign up for CNBC's new online course. We'll teach you practical strategies to hack your budget, reduce your debt, and grow your wealth. Start today to feel more confident and successful. Use code EARLYBIRD for an introductory discount of 30% off, now extended through September 30, 2024, for the back-to-school season.

Plus, sign up for CNBC Make It's newsletter to get tips and tricks for success at work, with money and in life.