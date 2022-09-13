Amazon Announces New $99 Kindle E-Reader With Better Screen

Amazon announced a new $99 entry-level Kindle on Tuesday, which includes a better screen, newer USB-C charging and more.

Text will look sharper when you're reading, instead of slightly blurry.

Amazon also introduced a new Kindle Kids model with similar upgrades. Both devices are available for pre-order beginning Tuesday.

Amazon on Tuesday announced a new entry-level $99 Kindle e-reader with several improvements over the prior model.

The biggest change is the display, which is a lot sharper than the earlier $89 Kindle. That means text will look clearer when you're reading, instead of slightly blurry. The sharpness is now on a par with Amazon's more expensive $140 Kindle Paperwhite. The new Kindle also comes with twice the storage, 16GB instead of 8GB, which should be more than enough for most digital book libraries. You'll be able to store thousands of books.

The new Kindle also has a backlight, but it doesn't have some of the more advanced backlight features in the Kindel Paperwhite, like the option to change the white balance to an orange hue for reading comfort. It also isn't water-resistant, so you'll still want to consider the more expensive model if you're worried about getting splashed by the pool.

And, lastly, as with other updates to the Kindle line like the Paperwhite, Amazon has added a newer USB-C charger, which is the more common port used by Android phones, Apple tablets and more. It replaces the aging microUSB port that gadgets have mostly ditched in recent years.

Amazon also introduced a new Kindle Kids model with similar upgrades. Both devices are available for pre-order beginning Tuesday.



