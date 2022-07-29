Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Business

Amazon, Apple, Google and Tesla Have All Done It. Here's Why Companies Split Their Stock

By Emily Lorsch, CNBC

Michael Nagle | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Google is just one of dozens of companies recently making its stock more affordable. The tech giant's parent company, Alphabet (GOOGL), split its two classes of shares (GOOG) by a 20-to1 ratio in July.

Amazon (AMZN) made the same 20-for-1 move in June while Tesla (TSLA) announced around the same time that it's going with a 3-for-1 stock split. Apple (AAPL) has split its stock five times since the company went public.

Watch this video as CNBC's Emily Lorsch explains what a stock split is and why companies do it.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

Business
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us