Amazon CEO Andy Jassy says tariffs haven't dented consumer spending

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said Wednesday that the company hasn't seen any signs of consumers tightening their wallets in the face of President Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs.

"We have not seen any attenuation of demand at this point," Jassy said during a question and answer portion of the company's annual shareholder meeting.

Jassy's comments came during Amazon's annual shareholder meeting, which was held virtually on Wednesday.

"We have not seen any attenuation of demand at this point," Jassy said during a question-and-answer portion of the meeting. "We also haven't yet seen any meaningful average selling price increases."

Amazon and other retailers continue to digest the impact of Trump's tariffs. Jassy said last month the company made some "strategic forward inventory buys" to stock up on goods and is "pretty maniacally focused" on keeping prices low for shoppers.

Some third-party sellers, which account for roughly 60% of products sold, have increased prices on certain items, while others have kept prices steady, Jassy said Wednesday.

"I think that the diversity and the size of our marketplace really helps customers have the best selection of the best prices," Jassy said.

