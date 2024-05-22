Amazon CEO: Don't be a ‘know-it-all'—here's what successful people do instead

If you want to become highly successful, stop being a know-it-all, says Amazon CEO Andy Jassy.

The trait hinders people from valuing new perspectives and opportunities to learn fresh skills, Jassy told LinkedIn's "The Path" podcast last week. "The second you think you know it all is the second [you start] to unwind," he said.

Successful people are "incredibly ravenous learners," added Jassy, 56. "The biggest difference between the people I started with in my early stages of my career and what they're doing now has to do with how great they were at learning."

Jassy cycled through multiple careers before landing a marketing manager job at Amazon and working his way up. He was a paralegal, sports production assistant, product manager, investment banker and merchandise seller, and he dabbled in music management, podcast host and LinkedIn CEO Ryan Roslansky noted.

Jassy learned more about himself and the work he was doing with each career change, he said. The Harvard University graduate even returned to his alma mater in 1995 to pursue an MBA, thinking it "would be an interesting way to learn in some areas that I hadn't taken seriously or engaged in at all," he said.

At age 29, days after completing his MBA, Jassy started working at Amazon. Six years later, he spearheaded the launch of Amazon Web Services under then-CEO Jeff Bezos. Jassy became Amazon's CEO in 2021, after Bezos stepped down.

Despite his lofty post, Jassy says he still embraces curiosity and jumps at opportunities to learn new skills or hear fresh ideas and viewpoints.

"There are some people who get to a certain point and it almost feels threatening to them to learn," he said. "Like, 'Oh, I should've known that.' Or, 'If I don't know that, maybe I haven't gotten as far in my career as I should have.'"

Jassy's attitude can take you far, according to psychologists. Curiosity can help keep you engaged in your career or hobbies, research shows — making you happier, and more likely to succeed. "This is the new degree, the way that you've been looking for a Harvard degree," LinkedIn vice president and workforce expert Aneesh Raman told CNBC Make It in March.

Constant curiosity can also help you better manage inevitable twists and turns throughout your professional journey, Jassy said.

"Sometimes [your career is] a straight line, and there are certainly people who have had that," he said. "It was not my experience, but you'll wind your way around something that you're really good at. Along the way, you'll keep picking things up, if you let yourself."

