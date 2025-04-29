Money Report

Amazon says displaying tariff cost ‘not going to happen' after White House blowback

By Annie Palmer, CNBC

Packages with the logo of Amazon are transported at a packing station of a redistribution center of Amazon in Horn-Bad Meinberg, western Germany, on Dec. 9, 2024.
Ina Fassbender | Afp | Getty Images
Amazon said Tuesday it considered displaying import charges on items sold via its site for ultra-discount items, but that the plan "was never approved and not going to happen."

"The team that runs our ultra low cost Amazon Haul store considered the idea of listing import charges on certain products," Amazon spokesperson Tim Doyle said in a statement. "This was never approved and is not going to happen."

Punchbowl News reported earlier on Tuesday that Amazon would "soon" begin displaying the cost of tariffs alongside the price of each product, citing a source familiar with the company's plans.

The report drew the ire of the White House, which called Amazon's reported plans a "hostile and political act."

"Why didn't Amazon do this when the Biden administration hiked inflation to the highest level in 40 years?" White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt asked.

Amazon and other retailers are digesting the impact of Trump's new tariffs. Earlier this month, the company began reaching out to its vast network of third-party sellers to gauge how the tariffs are impacting their logistics, product sourcing and operations. Some sellers have already raised prices and cut back on advertising spend as they confront higher import costs.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

